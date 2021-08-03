Government urged to expedite action on resolving UTAG, SSAG-UG strike action

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) has called on government to expedite action on the ongoing strike action by the University Teachers' Association of Ghana (UTAG) and Senior Staff Association-Universities.



UTAG and SSAG-UG commenced an indefinite strike on Monday as they demand the implementation of a 2012 Single Spine package which put entry-level lecturers on a salary of US$2,084, while the senior staffers want the computation and release of their tier 2 Pension in arrears with an interest.



The Association in statement signed by its National President, Heartwill Selasi Tamekloe, appealed to government to take immediate steps towards finding an amicable solution to the impasse which is affecting many students of the school.



“It is sad and disappointing to note that members of the University Teachers' Association and the Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana give off their best to train and groom researchers and future lecturers for the country's intellectual fraternity, only to be met with deaf ears, when it comes to remunerations and conditions of service. We deem this as unacceptable, and condemnable in no uncertain terms,” the statement read in part.



“This call is a necessity since students are on the major receiving end of the consequences of the strike action. It will have negative effects on the research works, presentations, quizzes, examinations, etc. of students and further disrupt the academic calendar of the Universities and by extension, the plans of students and their parents beyond what the COVID-19 pandemic has already unleashed on us,” it continued.



Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed both UTAG and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, to call off their strike action and appear before the Commission on Thursday, August 5, 2021.