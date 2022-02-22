Government urged to demolish illegal structures on Sakumono Ramsar site

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The Traditional rulers of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to remove all structures on the Sakumono Ramsar site also known as the Sakumono lagoon.



According to them, some individuals were putting up illegal structures on the Sakumono Ramsar site due to the government's failure on its commitment to uphold the obligation for signing the Ramsar agreement with the Traditional rulers of Nungua (Owners of the Land).



In a statement read by the Nungua Mantse who doubles as the vice president of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, King Odaifio Welentsi II, they expressed worry about the encroachment and called for an immediate solution to the situation.



"We are aware that people of Nungua descent are claiming to be acting with authority from the custodians of the land, by partaking in some dubious acts which are leading to further encroachment on the site"



"We are not here to level blame on any government institutions but it is very clear that, the wildlife division has no management capacity to deal with the unprecedented encroachment situation at the site and that, looking at the current situation, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and for that matter, the government of Ghana, has lost its total commitment to upholding the obligation for signing the Ramsar agreement.



"We are therefore appealing to the government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to demonstrate to us and Ghana as a whole, their commitment of signing the ramsar agreement by removing all illegal structures on the Sakumono Ramsar site and making the necessary effort to revert the site to its original natural value or come back to the stool for deliberation on what they actually want to use the land for"



He added that, in addressing the situation, the government of Ghana should not compromise the involvement of any personalities but must do what is right, in the interest of the people of Nungua and Ghana as a whole"



The Traditional ruler also stated how "government similarly ordered for the construction of the National Sports Complex of 1999 to acquire an area of 745.272 acres of lands at Santor, a village under the Nungua stool to construct a sports facility for public use"



"This site is suffering from the same encroachment issue. The Sakumono Ramsar site and the site for National Sports complex, he said, were acquired from the Nungua stool.



"We the chiefs are the custodians of the country and are duty-bound to protect lands and properties belonging to the government in our respective areas of jurisdiction. If government acquires portions of lands, particular in a specific area and fails to use the lands for the purpose, it was acquired for, we have to be kept informed about any later development instead of keeping quiet over it while we also see people putting up buildings on the lands. This is not fair. We feel disrespected."



King Odaifio Welentsi further called on all Traditional Rulers in the country to wake up and fight for their properties which the government had taken forcefully.



"I am calling on all Traditional rulers across the length and breathe of this country to wake up and wage a crusade against the wanton sale and destruction of such properties" We should not sit unconcerned for others to indiscriminately sell government acquired lands under our stool, to enrich their pockets.



"If we fail to do this, one day, we will realize that there are no more lands for us to embark on development projects for present and yet unborn generations," he added.



The Sakumo Ramsar Site also, known as the Sakumo Lagoon is a wetland of international importance. It is the only wetland wholly owned by the government and is meant for protecting Sakumono, Tema and their environs against floods and pollution, for the breeding of fish for the Sakumono Lagoon, as well as recreational activities.



It covers an area of 1,364 hectares (3,500 acres) and is situated along the coastal road between Accra and Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, about 3km (1.9 mi) west of Tema.



The Ramsar site is also the relaxation and feeding ground for over 70 water brain species. Besides that, it serves as breeding grounds for about three marine turtle species. Activities currently ongoing within the Ramsar Site include farming, fishing, recreation, urban and industrial development.



The Sakumo Ramsar site also covers part of Tema Community 3, 5, 6, 11 and 12, through to the Sakumono village, Old Lashibi and Klagon. The site, which used to be a habitat for fishes and other water creatures as well as served as a stopover for migrating birds, currently has a large portion being encroached upon by individuals and estate developers.



The Sakumo Ramsar site, which is also used by farmers to cultivate vegetables during the dry season has also been turned into a huge refuse dumping site which is gradually killing aquatic life in the wetlands.