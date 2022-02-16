Government to use GH¢2 billion to dualize Accra-Kumasi Highway

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Government of Ghana has signed eight separate contracts for the dualization of Accra-Kumasi Highway to reduce vehicular traffic.



The Chairman of Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament and MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko announced that government to commit a total of GH¢2 Billion Ghana Cedis into the construction of four separate by-passes on Accra-Kumasi Highway as part of its dualization programme.



He explained that government has assigned an agreement with Eight different Ghanaian companies to carry out these projects, and stressed that “11.6 kilometers of the by-pass project would be carried at Osinor, 6.1 kilometers at Anyinam, 10.5 kilometers at Enyiresi and finally 13.5 kilometers at Konongo”.



Osei Nyarko said these projects are expected to commence latest by first week of April this year, 2022.



According to him, the government is carrying out these projects with the vision to reduce accidents on this stretch and also to manage the heavy traffic flow for motorists and other road users.



“These are contracts the government has already awarded, the companies are the biggest construction companies currently in Ghana with the most resources and to be funded by GoG”, he added.