Government to soon ease border restrictions, address fuel price hikes – Oppong-Nkrumah

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said government has been engaging in discussions aimed at easing COVID-19 induced land border restrictions and measures to mitigate esclating fuel price hikes.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in the past two days been engaging relevant stakeholders in a bid to mitigate the situation which is having an effect on livelihood and businesses.



In a tweet posted on Thursday March 17, 2022, the Information minister wrote, “Yesterday and today @NAkufoAddo has been engaged in meetings in preparation to announce easing of restrictions at our borders and tackling escalating fuel prices”



Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo in 2020 announced the closure of land borders to curtail the spread of the virus.



Although it’s been almost two years since the closure of land borders was announced, the impact has affected the movement of persons and business activity.



Meanwhile, consumers of petroleum products in the country are already feeling the impact of recent fuel price hikes in the second pricing window of March 2022.



Some oil marketing companies in the country have begun to adjust their prices with petrol now selling at GH¢9.70 and diesel GH¢10.80 respectively.



The phenomenon has since been attributed to the cedi’s decline against major trading currencies and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.



