Government to sign an agreement to build Du Bois Museum Complex

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Government of Ghana will be signing an agreement with the W.E.B Du Bois Museum Foundation to transform the current Du Bois Memorial Centre and burial site in Accra, Ghana, into a state-of-art museum complex.



The complex will serve as a historic memorial site where visitors can honour his life and legacy, connect to their cultural and ancestral roots.



This was contained in a press release sighted by the Ghana News Agency.



The release said the agreement would build on the government’s “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” campaigns that encouraged the return of African Diaspora from around the world.



“The Du Bois Museum Complex will usher in a renewed commitment to building an international treasure and historic memorial honouring the legacy of Dr. Du Bois, and fostering unity among the African Diaspora through a vibrant cultural and research centre,” it added.



The Du Bois Memorial Centre in Accra where Dr. Du Bois and his wife, Shirley Graham Du Bois, are buried, in recent years, has required additional upkeep and maintenance.



The Du Bois Museum Complex aims to transform the Centre and create a living museum that revives the transformative spirit and vision of Dr. Du Bois for a unified ancestral home for Africans in the diaspora around the world.



Dr. Du Bois was a civil rights pioneer and one of the world’s leading black intellectuals and thinkers, who became a citizen of Ghana and resided in the country until his death in 1963.