Government to roll out robust COVID-19 vaccination programme - Ofori-Atta

Health News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says the Government has rolled out an aggressive vaccination programme to protect Ghanaian lives from covid-19.



According to him, sustained efforts have seen about 2 million Ghanaians receiving a single dose of the vaccine, with 825,706 fully vaccinated as at September 2021.



He said this while reading the 2022 Budget Statement on Wednesday in Parliament.



“We will not relent until our goal of vaccinating 2O million is obtained as supply of some 9 million vaccines are now assured and we will mobilise to meet this goal to protect our people,” he said.



He also said government will accelerate the implementation of Agenda 111, comprising 111 district hospitals, 7 regional hospitals and 3 psychiatric hospitals.



He said already, 50 percent of the contractors have been given their industrial plans, hospital sites for them to start work.