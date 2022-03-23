Government to revamp Tema Oil Refinery - Energy Minister 

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: GNA

The government is to revitalise the Tema Oil Refinery to meet domestic demand for petroleum products, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Energy, said on Tuesday.



This would greatly position the nation well, reduce her imported petroleum products and guarantee fuel security too.



Dr Prempeh said the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation was also developing the petrochemical industry to produce the required materials to manufacture solar panels, wind blades and battery cells that would contribute to Ghana's net-zero carbon emission agenda.



As a signatory to the Paris Agreement and other international protocols, all these are measures being introduced by the government to enable the nation to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2050.



The Sector Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf at a public sensitization forum on the National Energy Transition Plan organised by the Ministry at Goaso in the Ahafo Region.



It was attended by traditional rulers, municipal and district assemblies, as well as heads of departments and agencies, civil society organisations and actors.



Dr Prempeh said the government needed to plan and strategise to push the country towards a low carbon economy while ensuring economic growth as well.



The Ministry, in collaboration with the Energy Transition Committee, is collecting and incorporating public views for the successful implementation of the Plan.



Mr Frederick Obeng Addo, a Deputy Minister of Transport, said data from the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) showed that 72 per cent of the 2.8 million vehicles registered in the country in 2021 used petrol, 27 per cent diesel and about one per cent gas and other sources of energy.