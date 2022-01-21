Government to rebuild destroyed homes in Apiate

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

The government of Ghana has given assurances to all the people affected by the explosion that took place at Apiate on Thursday, January 20, 2022, destroying nearly every structure that, that it will build back their homes for them.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made this known after having assessed the extent of damage caused by the explosion, and also after commiserating with victims of the disaster.



Speaking to the media in a live video shared by the Ghana Police Service on Facebook, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the Second Gentleman explained that talks are already far-advanced at getting the homes of the affected restored.



“For the houses that have already been destroyed, we are already thinking about how to rehabilitate and build for the communities here. So, I want to assure nananom that His Excellency the president has given us directives – I’ve already spoken to the State Housing Corporation, and with them and in consultation with the mining companies around here, we will quickly put in place facilities that will help those who have been displaced and that is going to be one of the priorities for all of us.



“So, just to assure you that government is fully engaged in all of these processes and we are going to see to it that the people here are taken care of,” he said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was on the tour with the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare; the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery; the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah; the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah; the Director General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh; among others.



But how did the explosion happen?



According to the Ghana Police Service's situational report of the Thursday afternoon explosion, there was an accident involving a DAF truck with registration number WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The rider of the motorcycle, the Police said, was from the opposite direction of the road, and rode under the oncoming vehicle at around 1.25 p.m.



Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and ignited the explosives on the DAF truck before it burst into flames.



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.



The motorcycle rider, on the other hand, died with some other victims from the village while some nearby buildings were razed down by the explosive fire.



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” the Police said further.



The Ghana Police Service later deployed some officers from the Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations to the scene of the incident.



The teams were led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi.



Meanwhile, a delegation of government officials led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have arrived at Apiate to commiserate with the affected victims and gather first-hand information from the response activities.



Also part of the delegation is the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who have already visited the traditional leaders of the town.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Apiate to assess the effectiveness of governments response efforts once the situation is brought under control.