Government to meet UTAG February 8

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government has invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG to a crunch meeting on February 8, 2022, for deliberations to resolve the impasse between the Association and government.



This follows the decision by UTAG to decline an invitation by the National Labour Commission, NLC after its initial Court appearance. This prompted government to step in and invite UTAG for a meeting.



National Secretary of UTAG, Dr. Asare Asante-Annor told GBC News that UTAG will continue with its strike "until their concerns are resolved”.