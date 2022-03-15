Government to inspect projects in selected MMDAs in Upper West, Savannah regions

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Ongoing projects in northern Ghana to be inspected



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah leads government's engagement of staff in two northern regions



Sequel to the 4 Zonal Refresher/Training programme for 258 MMDCEs underway



The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has stated that it is on mission of engaging with government workers in the Upper West and Savannah regions, as part of a sequel to the four (4) Zonal Refresher/Training programme for 258 MMDCEs.



Also, the ministry will be undertaking inspection of projects in some selected Municipal and District Assemblies in the above mentioned regions, a statement has said.



“Sequel to the Four (4) Zonal Refresher/Training programme for 258 MMDCEs between 29th January and 14th February, 2022, Hon. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah (MP), a Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Developmentnintends to visit regions and engage staff of selected Municipal and District Assemblies,” the statement said.



The inspection is scheduled from Wednesday, March 16, through March 20, 2022.



This will also include the inspection of ongoing projects funded under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project (GSCSP), Districts Assemblies Common Fund-Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG), Modernisation of Agriculture in Ghana (MAG), Ghana Productive Safety Net Project (GPSNP) in selected M/DAs.



The statement added that the ministry will also look the erection and completion of office and senior staff bungalows for the Savannah RCC and Decentralised Departments in the Savannah Region.



The beneficiary assemblies are the Wa, Wa East, Wa West, Nandom, Lawra, Jirapa, Nadowli, and Daffiama Busie Issa Assemblies, all in the Upper West Region.



Those that fall under the Savannah region are the West Gonja, North Gonja, Central Gonja, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, and the Bole Assemblies.