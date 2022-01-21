Government to fully absorb medical bills of injured persons

General News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo donates GH¢200,000 to Bogoso explosion victims



Many feared dead in Bogoso explosion



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to assess effectiveness of emergency effort



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the state will take full responsibility for paying all medical bills of all the victims who are receiving treatment in various hospitals following an explosion at Apiate in the Western Region.



According to him, the coverage will include everything else which will be associated with their recovery.



He made this known when he and his team visited some hospitals of which some explosion victims are receiving treatment.



“…We want to assure the victims that government will be responsible fully for all their medical bills and anything else associated with their recovery,” he said.



Aside from that, Akufo-Addo has donated GH¢200,000 to support persons affected by the explosion.







Background



Over five hundred people have been rendered homeless at Apiate, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in an explosion, killing about seventeen people and leaving several others severely injured.



All houses in the community, church buildings, stores and all structures have collapsed, leaving residents in the community homeless.



The explosion was caused by a truck belonging to a mining service contractor MAXAM that was involved in a collision causing an explosion in the community.



The truck carrying the explosives was from Bogoso heading towards Kinross, a mining company in Chirano in the Western North Region, 140 kilometers away from the explosion site.