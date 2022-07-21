Government to fix Mutiensa bridges destroyed by floods soon – Minister

Regional News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

The Upper East regional minister, Hon Stephen Yakubu has assured the residents of Mutiensa and it adjoining communities that the government through the Ministry of Roads and Highways had put together a special response team and a programme to quickly reconstruct the devastated Mutiensa bridges which was badly affected by Sunday morning rain.



The regional minister gave the hint when the regional engineer went to the community to inspect the bridge and other part of the road which was washed away by floods and rendered inaccessible after last Sunday's floods.



“Nana Addo’s government is a listening one and people of this region should be rest assured that we have a well laid-out programme to deal with such matters wherever they occur throughout the region even though it is our prayer that we don’t continue to experience them because it involves huge costs".



“Under the government of President Akufo-Addo, no area will be allowed to be inaccessible and cut off,” he stated.



He added that instead of criticising the government blindly, citizens should rather lend their support to solve the problems.



Speaking to Kwaching Agwaazeh in an exclusive interview, the regional minister said "the engineer told me they are going to repair an alternative road for people to use to connect the communities cut off so that they will take their time to construct a bridge there as the water there now is a lot to immediately construct a bridge, I asked him to go and assess and he gave me this report this evening so a contractor is being spoken to, to quickly sort out the alternative road as soon as possible" .



"Since it came to my attention on Monday I have been working very closely with the ministry both in Accra and here to make sure we connect the communities by repairing the road," he added.