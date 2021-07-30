Government to establish 15 Forward Operating Base across the country - Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed government's plans to establish some fifteen Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) across the country.



The FOBs when completed is expected to improve the Ghana Navy’s response time in protecting the country’s oil, gas and natural resources close the Western Border.



Providing an update on the construction of the FOBs during the mid-year budget review on Thursday, Ken Ofori-Atta told Parliament that some eight FOBs will be established in the Northern part of the country to prevent cross border crimes and infiltration of terrorists.



“His Excellency the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod on 16th December, 2019 to commence the construction of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo close to the Western border to protect the country’s oil, gas and other natural resources”



“The FOB will improve the Navy’s response time to the oil fields at the Western border. The project also includes acquisition of high-speed phantom boats and associated equipment and work is progressing steadily,“ the minister told the House.



Already there have been hints of threats by terrorists along the country’s borders. This has sparked a heightened sense of security as terrorists have begun to emerge within the Sahel areas.



Government on its part has assured it is committed to averting any looming threats along the country’s borders.