Government to embark on nationwide CCTV installation – Ofori Atta

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

As part of efforts to ensure peace and security, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced plans by the government to embark on a nationwide installation of CCTV camera systems.



Delivering the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, said “We will pursue a policy of expansion of surveillance capabilities through the installation of more CCTV camera systems nationwide.”



He added that government will continue with the retooling of the Intelligence Agencies, the Military, and Departments and Agencies under the Ministry of Interior, especially the Police, with modern tools and software.



“For road safety, Government, in 2022, will increase and maintain traffic signals. In addition, road safety hazard sites are also expected to be treated. This will be complemented with aggressive public education and enforcement of traffic regulations,” Ken Ofori Attah told Parliament.