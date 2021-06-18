Government to cut sod for sea defence project for Ketu South this year

Regional News of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: GNA

Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing has said plans are underway for government to cut sod for the commencement of phase II of the sea defence project in Ketu South to protect lives and properties.



It is expected to happen in the course to bring respite to the two communities of Agavedzi and Salakope currently feeling the harsh impact of tidal waves attacks, which destroyed about 100 homes rendering about 1,000 residents homeless.



Mr Asenso Boakye giving the assurance when he visited the communities to have first-hand knowledge about the people’s plight, said since the time he sent a delegation to the area in April, “the land has depleted the more” and that further delay would see the sea wreck more havoc.



He said government had already put in place plans to solve the problem, done all the technical arrangements and only working to secure funding to invest in the 8KM-stretch of sea defence project, which would be the first of its kind by the Government of Ghana.



“Government is committed to protecting your life and protecting your livelihood that is why protection of coastal communities against tidal waves is high on the agenda of government. Plans are in place for the sea defence project to stabilise the sea and enhance fishing activities.



What's left is that government is currently working to secure funds so, pray for success. In the course of the year, I’ll come back with the President to cut sod for the commencement of the second phase of the project.”



The day saw the Minister and his entourage including; Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament, Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive, engineers and Assembly members tour the area to observe the massive destruction caused to property as well as visit where the phase I of the sea defence project stalled somewhere around Agavedzi.



Torgbui Adamah III, Paramount Chief of Somey was grateful to the Minister and his team for their show of concern and asked that work needed to begin urgently to save both coastal and inland communities in the Municipality.



“My expectation is this should be the last of these engagements. The project should be extended from here to Aflao to avert these recurring tidal waves attacks. We’re fishing-dependent, no other livelihood here. I’ll appeal that whether there’s money or not, let the work begin. If we don’t start now, in some months to come, where we’re currently seated will be extinct.”



Madam Gomashie thanked government for the response to their calls and said she was both skeptical and hopeful underscoring the need to shun any slow steps to “redeeming people who are on their knees now.”



“This project should have happened yesterday. We’re waiting with our breath held for work to begin. We’re talking about people who smoke, dry fish and cross the border to sell in Togo everyday and the border has remained shut since March last year. And now, their homes and property have been destroyed. You can just imagine the desperation.



“We’re happy about today’s engagement and are we’re hoping that it’s true this time. We’re displaced and sleeping in the open. Where we’ve be given to put up makeshift structures is a muddy area and the rains are already here. We're helpless,” Madam Vinolia Tetteh, a resident said.



