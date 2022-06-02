Government to cut sod for 32 TVET centers to boost Industrialization drive

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The government of Ghana is set to cut sod for the first phase of construction of 32 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers across the 16 regions of the country.



The sod-cutting ceremony is slated for Monday, June 6, 2022, at Abrankese, Greater Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Planet One Group is the “Choice of Partner” for this prestigious project. The Planet One group has rich experience in developing and executing projects across the entire continuum of education.



Recently, the group has successfully completed the overall upgrading and modernization of all erstwhile 34 NVTI (National Vocational Training Institute) centers, apprenticeship offices, regional offices, and the Head Office one erstwhile OIC center, and two foundries and machining centers in Kumasi and Accra.



The construction of the TVET centers forms part of the ruling New Patriotic Party government’s efforts to advance the industrialization agenda of the country.



This is because the program provides the manpower for practical skills necessary for the industrial drive.



In effect, the government has determined to establish at least two state-of-the-art TVET centers in each region and these centers will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines and training tools for all levels.



The sod-cutting is expected to be done by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum; and the Overlord of the Ashanti kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Meanwhile, the government is also upgrading already existing centers to among other things, provide young people with the skills that make them employable to enhance their livelihoods and create wealth.



The program is also to ensure skills and TVET are the drivers of development across the country while the Ghanaian workforce is also enhanced to make them globally competitive.