Government to cut salaries of some appointees by 30 percent

Government could, in the coming days, reduce the salaries of some appointees by between 20 percent and 30 percent, a report from Asaase.com has revealed.



According to the report, the move is to protect the social intervention policy of the Akufo-Addo administration which includes Free Senior High School policy.



This was discussed at the ongoing cabinet meeting being held at the Peduase lodge.



Per the report, “critical among the issues to be discussed is whether to maintain the 20% cut across board or increase it.”



The outcome of the decision would be made public at the end of the cabinet meeting today



Some of the appointees to be affected by this decision if approved will be ministers, heads of state enterprises as well as heads of municipal and district assemblies.



Meanwhile, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has announced that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will make available details of measures that have been put in place by the government, to mitigate the impact of the global economic difficulties on Ghana.



This comes after the cabinet held its quarterly retreats at Peduase Lodge from March 17 to 20, 2022.



At the meeting, Akufo-Addo approved measures aimed at mitigating the Cedi depreciation, ensuring expenditure discipline, and providing relief in the face of fuel price hikes among others.



The finance minister is expected to share these details with Ghanaians later this week “after consultations with key social and economic stakeholders,” a statement by the Information Ministry read.



