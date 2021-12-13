Government to construct 35 STEM SHS, 5 varsities – Education Minister

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education, has hinted that the government is making frantic efforts to boost the teaching and learning of science and technology-based courses at all levels of education across the country.



He explained that the approval of the construction of 35 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High Schools (SHS) and the construction of five STEM-based universities in five of the new regions in the 2022 budget were part of the effort by the government to increase the intake of students into fields which held the key to the industrialisation of a country.



The Education Minister stated this when he visited Prempeh College, Kumasi Girls SHS and the Islamic SHS all in Kumasi last Thursday.



The unannounced visit was part of his monitoring of activities in schools across the country.



Dr. Adutwum said the budget also captured the refurbishing of all science laboratories in all SHS in the country to boost the teaching and learning of science in all schools irrespective of location in the country.



He was upbeat that with the current state of development in schools, many students across the country could have access to STEM-based education without struggling at all.



The Education Minister also assure staff and management of the schools of the government’s readiness to provide them with the right resources at all times to ensure that they had what they needed to enhance teaching and learning.



During the tour, the Minister took turns to interact with students and teachers on various issues depending on questions asked by the school.