Government to complete 35 STEM schools by 2024

As part of efforts to enhance the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), the government has decided to build 35 STEM schools by 2024 to ameliorate the vision.



This was disclosed by the Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Yaw Opoku Mensah in an interview with Oheneba Nana Asiedu on Wontumi Radio Morning Show.



Yaw Opoku Mensah stressed that the STEM Academy will not be built in only Accra but across the country.



According to the Deputy PRO for the Education Ministry, the contractors are on-site adding they started work immediately President Akufo-Addo cut the sod.



Background



Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Accra STEM Academy



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 cut sod for the construction of the first-ever ultramodern Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) school in the country to be called “Accra STEM Academy”.



The project when completed will equip students with 21st-century skills to effectively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony at the National Vocational Training Institute’s Head office in Accra, President Akufo-Addo assured of his government’s commitment to enhancing the study of STEM.



He also underscored the need for the country to explore the studying of STEM as it has become the order of the day.



“Indeed, our world is essentially driven by technology, energy, industry, agriculture, medicine and health, clean air and water, transportation, sanitation to use management and conservation of natural resources. The successful exploitation of all these sectors depends ultimately on the application of science and technology.



“So it is obvious that to be part of this modern world, science and technology must be present at every stage of the development process… a country’s evolution is a function of its ability to understand, adapt, produce and commercialize scientific and technological knowledge in ways appropriate to its culture, aspirations and levels of development,” President Akufo-Addo stated.