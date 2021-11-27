Government to announce additional measures on COVID 19 response

General News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Government of Ghana will on Sunday 28th November 2021 announce additional measures as part of its COVID 19 response to control the risk of escalated spread of the virus ahead of the Christmas festivities.



The measures will focus on securing Ghana’s ports especially the airport in the wake of a possible fourth wave in Europe and South Africa.



Government will also use the opportunity to update the country on the progress of its COVID vaccination program.



The media engagement will be telecast live on Ghana Television and the Facebook page of the Ministry of Information.



