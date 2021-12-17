Government targets 20 million trees in 2022 Green Ghana project - Deputy Lands Minister

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Twenty (20) million trees are to be planted nationwide next year under the Green Ghana Project, being championed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.



According to Benito Owosu-Bio, the Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry, the figure is an expansion of the exercise which saw to the planting of five million trees in June early this year.



At a press briefing on Thursday, December 16, 2021, he noted that, unlike last year where the Ministry had to rely solely on donor funds for the exercise, government has allocated funds for 2022 edition.



He, however made a passionate appeal to institutions and benevolent Ghanaians to provide financial support to the Ministry to realize the dream of planting, nursing and growing 20 million trees.



Hon. Owusu-Bio said the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is aware of the need to protect Ghanaians against the effect of climate change and will continue to institute measures to achieve same.



He noted that government will step up its effort to combat climate change next year with the introduction of more programs that will protect the country’s forest cover and environment in general.



In a related development, the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission has revealed that cabinet has given its approval to the wildlife bill.



Mr. John Allotey said that after thirteen years of back and forths, the bill has finally received an endorsement from cabinet and is now ready for Parliament for the next steps to be taken.



He described it as a manifestation of the commitment of the Akufo-Addo government in the protection of Ghana’s forest reserves.



Mr. John Allotey said it is a game changer for his outfit as it will clothe them with the power and funding source to carry out their core duty of protecting Ghana’s forest reserves.



“I’m happy to report that we’ve passed the first critical step of receiving approval from cabinet. Cabinet has approved the wildlife bill. This means we have the next three years to exhaust the other processes and get it enacted into law.



“This bill is important because thought Ghana signed onto so many international conventions, our laws do not actually support some of them and we needed legislation to back them.”



The Wildlife Resources Management Bill set out to address gaps and shortfalls in the current wildlife laws.



The new Wildlife Resources Management Bill has been developed through a very extensive consultative process involving both state and non-state actors.



