Government takes step to dredge Volta River

General News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The government has initiated efforts to dredge the entire Volta River and construct sea defense mechanisms to ensure that people living within communities along the river are safe and protected.



This is to help protect the lives and properties of people living within the coastal communities of Ada and its environs.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this in a speech read for him by the Presidential Advisor on Media and Strategic Communications, Oboshie Sai-Coffie, at a durbar, as part of the celebration of the 85th Ada Asafotufiami festival on Saturday at Ada.



“The government has finalised the contractual agreement and permitted processes for the dredging of the entire Volta River starting from the Volta estuary in Ada Foah, to stop the sea overflowing into homes and its danger to lives and properties,” the President said.



He urged the public to cooperate with the contractor to ensure good work that would be beneficial to generations.



The President added that the government would take steps to address the erratic power supply within Ada to ensure that the people lived in comfort.



“We had heard issues of erratic power supply which is equally affecting water supply and would do well to address the situation,” the President added.



The Government, President Akufo-Addo said, was on course with its developmental agenda and putting in place relevant policies, and raising the needed funds to support District Assemblies to perform their statutory functions.



One of such projects he said was the development of the Songhor Salt Lagoon with Electrochem Ghana Limited which had provided jobs to hundreds of Ada youth.



“The extraordinary project with Electrochem has helped in the area of providing jobs and improving the economy of the country,” he added.



On his part, the Paramount Chief of Ada, Nene Abram Akuaku, called on the youth to be disciplined and help in the development of the community.



He said the chiefs would continue to collaborate with the government to help create jobs for the youth.



“The youth must continue to be united and determined towards working to build a great future for themselves and the country at large,” he stressed.



The festival saw a display of rich Ghanaian culture and attracted a huge crowd of people from Ada and beyond.