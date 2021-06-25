Government suspends the award of new road maintenance contracts

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Government has directed that the award of new road contracts across the country be suspended until further notice.



A private mail dated May 7, 2021 from the Ministry of Roads and Highways to all Regional Directors of the Department of Urban Roads instructed that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies be informed about the directive.



“Management has been instructed not to award any Routine or Periodic Maintenance Contracts till further notice.



“You are therefore to take note and abide by this directive.

“Kindly inform all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies within your jurisdiction to obey this directive from the Ministry of Roads and Highways.



“As a consequence, any Payment Certificate received for a new contract shall be returned immediately to its original source.”



This, the Member of Parliament for Adaklu and Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kwame Agbodza, has described as “unacceptable”.



He said one would have thought that considering the public outrage and heightened agitations as a result of deteriorating roads across the country, government would have committed more resources to road maintenance.



The Adalku MP is of the view that government needs to prioritize its expenditure to be able to meet such crucial needs a road maintenance.