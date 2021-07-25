Government supports fisherfolks in Nzema East with 700 bags of rice

Regional News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has supported fisherfolks along the coast of Nzema East Municipality with seven hundred bags of rice, cooking oils, and spices.



With the advent of the closed fishing season, the NPP government instituted the initiative to alleviate the hardships of fishermen and fishmongers.



The beneficiary fishing communities are; Akyinim, Brawire, Anto Brawire, Amanfukumam, Solorh, Boatase, James Town, Anto Apewosika, Apewosika, Nkekeim, Akonu, Agyan, and Domunli.



The distribution was done on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Frank Okpenyen.



Addressing the teeming crowd, Frank Okpenyen thanked President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Fisheries for this great vision aimed at improving the well-being of the fisherfolks.



"Let us give thanks to President Akufo-Addo and Ministry of Fisheries headed by Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson for great initiative, this is the government should all trust and support because it is only a caring government like Akufo-Addo-led government will think about fisherfolks in Nzema East Municipality", he said.



He added that: "Let me take this opportunity to thank President Akufo-Addo and Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson for thinking about fisherfolks in my Municipality and I strongly believe that this gesture will go a long way to survive during this closed season".



He said President Akufo-Addo would continue to support the fishing sector to improve the lives of fisherfolks in this country.



The Nzema East MCE seized the opportunity to commend President Akufo-Addo for thinking about the development of the area.



He, therefore, cited the construction of the Axim Sea Defence wall, the Axim mini Harbour, the timely supply of premix fuel, the distribution of outboards motors among others as some of the key initiatives and landmark projects by the NPP Government in the Municipality.



He further advised the fishermen to avoid negative fishing practices that could affect ocean life.



Speaking on behalf of the fisherfolks, the Chief Fisherman of Nzema East Municipality, Nana Kojo Bentil lauded President Akufo-Addo and the Fisheries Ministry for the kind gesture.



He disclosed that the Municipal Chief Executive for the area consulted them before the arrival of the food items.



"We were consulted by Hon. Frank Okpenyen before the arrival of the food items here and we formed a committee about it and every fisherfolk is going to benefit because the committee registered all the fisherfolks in Nzema East Municipality, we are very grateful and Hon. Frank Okpenyen did well by consulting us and this is what any MCE should do", he concluded.