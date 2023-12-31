Government supports anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Asabee assures Sam George

General News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has refuted assertions suggesting the government’s lack of support for the passing of the 2021 Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill.



He emphasized that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill falls within his jurisdiction, specifically addressing matters rooted in tradition and religion.



“People think that we don’t back it in government, it is not true. We do, it was not initiated by the government but my brother [Sam George] started it. I am leading the charge on the government’s behalf and I am backing him. I am backing the churches, I am backing the Muslims, I am backing the traditional authorities. We do not want to see this gay matter or whatever in Ghana. Never it won’t happen," he said.



He expressed these views during his speech to the Perez Chapel congregation on December 31, 2023, myjoyonline.com reports.



Stephen Boateng, also known as Asabee, further clarified that the president isn't obliged to disclose his position on the contentious issue.



However, he affirmed the government's support for the bill.



He reassured Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George, present among the congregants, that upon the bill's completion of parliamentary procedures, he would actively contribute to its progression.



He said, “So, please listen to me a little bit. Some people want to hear the president. I am leading the charge in government so what I say is what the government is going to do. So my brother [Sam George] don’t worry when it is in parliament, you know your people in parliament but I know it will come up but when it comes up we are there, we will take it up and do our part. So there is no fear at all."



RAD/AE





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.