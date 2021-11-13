Government sued over One Teacher One Laptop

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Government in September announced One Teacher One Laptop initiative



• The initiative awarded a contract for the supply of some 280,000 laptops to

teachers across the country up to SHS level



• The Innovative Teachers and All Teachers Alliance Ghana have filed a suit challenging the capacity of the company the contract was awarded to



Two teacher association group have filed a suit against the government of Ghana over a contract awarded for the supply of laptops to teachers from kindergarten to the senior high school level.



The government of Ghana on September 3, 2021, launched the One Teacher One Laptop initiative aimed at bridging the gap between teachers in the urban areas and their colleagues in rural areas.



Under the initiative, government is to cover 70% of the cost of each laptop while the teachers pay the remaining 30%, after which the laptop becomes the personal property of the teacher.



But in a related development the Innovative Teachers and All Teachers Alliance Ghana said they have filed a suit questioning the legal capacity of the company awarded with the contract to manufacture and supply the laptops.



According to the group in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it has named the company, K.A Technologies Ghana Limited, the Attorney General, the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education as the defendants in their suit.



The group said it will in the course of time make details of the suit available to the public.



The government in announcing the One Teacher One Laptop initiative said it will benefit a total of 280,000 teachers.





