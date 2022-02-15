Government struggling to implement free SHS, wants to use E-levy to fund it - ILAPI boss

Politics of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founding President of Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has asked the government to rename the controversial E-Levy free Senior School levy since it plans to use the proceeds from the levy to fund free SHS.



He opined that the government is struggling to fund the policy introduced in 2017 hence the plan to have the levy passed at all cost to help them fund the policy.



In a brief statement, Mr. Kwofie noted that he warned the government of the way it had planned to manage the free SHS but they failed to listen.



He maintained that the E-Levy is a pick-pocketing tax and legal theft meant to steal from the people.



He wrote, “Free Senior High School (FSHS) is a tax-driven policy. Looking at the returns on our oil and billions of dollars getting missing each year, It can never run on oil money. I said this many times in 2017, but today here we are thinking of E-Levy to save it.



"Let’s call it FSHS levy instead of E-Levy. Going to IMF means the government may be forced to end the FSHS and since it’s the only policy the NPP had been talking much about, it will deepen the unpopularity of the party.



"To safe free SHS, the government must pass a pickpocketing tax. Remember that, taxation is legal theft.”