Government should support local businesses instead of imposing higher taxes on them - Former 1st vice-chair NPP Japan

Regional News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: Nana Boateng Kakape

The former first vice-chair of the NPP Japan branch, Mr. Michael Awuah, is concerned about how the government is imposing taxes on imported used car dealers, Abossey Okai spare parts dealers, mechanics, taxi drivers, and automobile industries.



For him, citizens in the country are suffering from hardships under this government because of COVID-19, the Russia and Ukraine war, and yet still imposing taxes on them, which is terrible and it will make them regret voting them into power.



How many Ghanaians can afford to buy a brand-new car? There’s no other option than to get a used car for their living, meanwhile, the taxes on them keep going high month by month.



Drivers, used car dealers, Abossey Okai spare parts dealers, mechanics, and the automobile industry are the people who voted for this government but they keep on lashing us with taxes day in and day out, which is uncomfortable to us and we are dying of it.



Some people are taking less than 1000 Ghana at the end of the month and the government is expecting them to buy brand new cars with their little income. How can it be possible? He asked.



For him, he doesn’t understand the reason the government wants to increase the taxes on used cars and spare parts by 35% in the country, while the salary of the workers is small, like ants.



Why is the government not leaving them to compete with the locally manufactured or assembly car companies but want their work to collapse by imposing all taxes on them?



Every Ghanaian will testify that the drivers, spare parts dealers, home-used car dealers, and mechanics have employed over 80% of the youth in this business, and in doing this, the government wants their bosses to sack them because of the high rate of taxes which is collapsing their business.



We are the same people who campaigned for the party to come to power with fewer taxes, but after coming into power they are punishing us if we can not even do anything to help the citizens of this country.



Now the harbors are collapsing because of high taxes on imported goods like spare parts and used cars all in the name of Use Ghana Made, but yet there’s no single industry or company to point about in this government.



Day in and day out, the dollar keeps on going higher, and instead of this government taking a very critical look at it; they are rather imposing or increasing taxes on us. If the NPP really knows about the hardship because of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine, then they must also know the hardship the citizens are facing.



This government should know that over 90% of drivers, Abossey Okai spare parts dealers, and mechanics are NPP members so the government must help them grow their business but not collapse it for them because it will later go against them and the government. Since 2017 this government came into power, they have been punishing these local businesses with more taxes every year at the port, which is not fair.



We know this government is a listening government, so we plead with it to take a very critical look at the taxes again.