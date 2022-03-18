Government should reconsider road toll system — Dickson Adomako Kissi

Politics of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi is urging the government to reconsider the collection of road tolls which was cancelled a few months ago.



Speaking on Joy News, he stressed that before the restoration of road tolls, measures should be put in place measure to ensure that funds collected are directly wired to the national coffers to cushion Ghanaians.



The lawmaker further indicated that the constant fuel hikes are imperative government introduces drastic measures to salvage the situation before it gets out of hand.



“On a personal note, I think that maybe we need to revisit our toll system again. The revenue collection at the toll booth has to be taken straight to the main fund of the country and that process has to be perfected before we reintroduce it,” he told the host.



According to him, Zimbabwe in the midst of dire economic challenges turned its eye to road tolls, increased the fee, and generated more revenues to restore the economy.



He admitted that the cancellation of the tolls was just an exaggerated excitement with the notion that the Electronic Taxation Levy (E-Levy) would be passed swiftly.



“Let me be just honest about it. I think it was just a lot of excitement and thinking that maybe the E-levy would have just gone through and I think that we counted our eggs before they were hatched in literal terms,” he confessed on the show.