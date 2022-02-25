Government should have evacuated Ghanaians before war began – Adib Saani

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Adib Saani says the government is not proactive



Government needed help to evacuate Ghanaians stranded in Libya, Saani



Evacuating Ghanaians now dangerous, Saani



Security analyst Adib Saani is accusing the government of not being proactive in dealing with the threat to Ghanaians in Ukraine before the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine began.



According to him, the government failed to see that the attack on Ukraine by Russia was imminent despite all the warning signs and thus did not put in measures to protect the lives of Ghanaians.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs seems to be reactive in matters of evacuation rather than proactive. It is the responsibility of every government to ensure the safety of its citizens both at home and abroad. Even though western intelligence pointed to an imminent attack, we did nothing until things escalated.



"Similarly, it had to take third party interventions to evacuate Ghanaians stranded in Libya and students stranded in China at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb.



The security analyst added that it will be very dangerous for the government to attempt to evacuate Ghanaians now.



"It is dangerous to attempt to evacuate anybody at this time, considering the fluidity of the situation. It's a war situation, and anything can happen at any time. Things could escalate or the opposite; you never know. Every flying object could be a target to either side," Adib Saani said.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in a statement issued, said Ghanaians in Ukraine should limit their movement and remain in their homes or move to the Ukrainian government's places of shelter.



It said that the government was working closely with the government of Ukraine to ensure the safety of all Ghanaians.