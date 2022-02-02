Government should consider letting public universities run on their own - Kofi Bentil

General News of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Universities can pay teachers well if they run on their own, IMANI Vice President



Private universities pay lecturers better than public universities, Kofi Bentil



Govt should give scholarships to students rather than fund universities, Bentil



Vice president of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil has urged the government to consider letting public universities in the country run independently to help improve lecturers' working conditions.



According to him, the universities operating on their own would enable them to raise revenue that would help them pay lecturers better living wages than their current wages, which has led to so many strikes.



Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Bentil said private universities in the country are run without any government subvention but are paying their lecturers better.



"If the government insists on being in charge of tertiary education … then they should do it properly. Otherwise, the government can simply give them (pubic university) a budget because of their social and economic importance and allow them to function to raise the money that they are capable of raising to pay themselves proper wages," he said.



"… I think that with the University of Ghana with over 4000 students and facilities already in place has some amount of government budget and is left alone to raise the money that they can raise, they should be able to pay themselves better," he added.



The IMANI vice president said the government letting universities run on their own would not lead to underprivileged persons being priced out of university education.



He explained that instead of investing in infrastructure, payment of utility and other expenditures for the universities, the government should rather give scholarships to Ghanaian students.



"Government is paying money today into the University of Ghana and other institutions. That money should not be paid to the institution. Let the money follow the child, let the money follow the person who has gained admission, let the institutions charge their fees.



"Somebody gains admission into a university… give that person a scholarship, and a portion of that scholarship can even be a loan so that afterwards they can pay you back. They would go to the school and pay as fees to the school and let the school run," he said.