Government should add TVET as auxiliary course in Senior High Schools – Proprietor

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

The Proprietor of Stars of Africa Montessori Academy and a businessman, Mr. Afful Manu Benjamin, has said the current government under President Akufo-Addo recognizes the undoubted impact of Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) on the economy, and its potential to address unemployment issues.



Mr. Afful has thus called on the government to make TVET an auxiliary course in all Senior High Schools in the country.



This, he said, will be evident in millions of Ghanaians to form rehabilitation and build economic objectives.



“I will urge the Ghana Education Service to make the TVET a subject in all the courses in the senior high schools so that every student, after completion of senior high school can do something to help him or herself,” he emphasized.



Mr. Afful made this known to Appiah Kubi, in an interview on Tain FM Anopa Nkommo.



He maintained that with the passage of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act (Act 1049) of 2020, the process of establishing the TVET in all the Senior High Schools courses will have more focused attention on building economic objectives in the country.



He recalled that it will declare Ghana beyond Aid Agenda to create wealth from its resources and accordingly, taking the right initiatives will provide the enabling environment to boost manufacturing and spur Ghana’s industrialization.



He is therefore of a strong conviction that a revived and well capacitated Technical and Vocational sector will have a lot to offer in the realization of the development trajectory will help Ghana to become a more resilient nation, adding that the citizenry and labor force will need to be equipped with skills and capabilities to critically and innovatively respond to evolving challenges.



He stated that modern education should be accredited to basic skills in problem-solving, creativity, critical thinking, Technical, Vocational, and Training education which people will need to start businesses and engage in productivity in citizen's communities.