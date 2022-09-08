Government selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report

General News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

The Government of Ghana has selected Ashanti Airlines as a strategic investor to partner in the country's quest to re-establish a home based-carrier.



According to an Aviation Ghana report, the decision has firmly been finalised with Ashanti Airlines working to complete the final stages of its financial arrangements.



The airline, which is owned by Ghanaian business moguls, Osei Kwame Despite and his partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, first acquired an Air Carrier Licence (ACL) and is subsequently in the final stages of securing an Airport Operator Certificate (AOC) required to commence operations.



The portal, however, added that Ashanti Airlines is currently on the market in search of potential employees ahead of its operations.



The decision by the owners of Ashanti Airlines to operate in Ghana comes after they made presentations in January this year to the committee established by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.



The presentation was to vet all proposals from potential investors seeking to partner government in its bid to establish a home-based carrier.



Following the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004, Ghana has been without a national airline for international travel activities.



Despite several attempts to re-establish a new national carrier in the past, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2022 budget statement hinted at plans to kickstart operations this year [2022].



