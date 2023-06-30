Government seeking to share proceeds from illegal sale of Osagyefo Power Barge – Jomoro MP

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has raised concerns over the unauthorised dismantling of the Osagyefo Power Barge by a private firm named Misak Limited.



In a recent interview in parliament, the MP expressed worry about the plans of the government to share proceeds from the sale of the power barge, demanding that legal action be taken against the company involved instead.



"What surprised me the most is that, till today, there has not been any legal action taken against Misak Limited for this illegal act," stated Dorcas Affo-Toffey.



“Rather, government is seeking to share the proceeds from the illegal sale of the power badge.



"As the MP for the area, I am demanding that the right thing be done. The company responsible for dismantling 90% of the power barge should be brought to justice, and a full-scale forensic audit into the disposal of the barge must be conducted. Furthermore, I am calling for a high level of transparency in the final sale of the power barge,” she continued.



The Osagyefo Power Barge, a crucial energy infrastructure located in the Jomoro constituency, was unlawfully dismantled by Misak Limited, a private firm, resulting in substantial public outrage.



The MP highlighted the urgency of holding the company accountable for their actions and emphasised the need for transparency in the subsequent sale of the barge.



"The illegal dismantling of the Osagyefo Power Barge has not only caused significant damage to our energy infrastructure but has also eroded public trust in the government's ability to safeguard such valuable assets," expressed Dorcas Affo-Toffey. "It is essential that we restore accountability and demonstrate that illegal activities will not go unpunished."



The Jomoro MP called for immediate legal action against Misak Limited and stressed the importance of conducting a comprehensive forensic audit to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the disposal of the power barge.



The audit will serve to uncover any potential irregularities and ensure that all parties involved are held accountable.



"It is the responsibility of the government to protect the interests of the people and ensure that justice prevails," asserted Dorcas Affo-Toffey. "We cannot allow the illegal sale of the Osagyefo Power Barge to go unchallenged. Our citizens deserve transparency and accountability, and I will continue to advocate for their rights," she said in parliament.



