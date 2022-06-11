Government secures US$7 million for Green Ghana project

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has revealed that the Government of Ghana has secured a US$7 million World Bank Loan for the Green Ghana Project



“Mr. President, under the Forest Investment Programmes, we have secured a US$7 million World Bank Loan to support Private Investment in a forest plantation. Five thousand hectares of Forest will be planted under this scheme.”



Speaking at the Green Ghana Day event at the Afua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra on Friday, the Minister said, this Government is very committed to restoring the Green reserves in Ghana.



“Under the Ghana Landscape and small-scale mining project, we are pursuing further reclamation efforts to add green cover and provide employment and livelihood for local communities.



Since 2018, we have planted 123.2 hectares of the Achimota Forest which is largely degraded through the Youth in Afforestation Program, to ensure that we bring the forest to the status of its name.”



The Green Ghana Day is an initiative of the Government of Ghana to plant more trees to protect the environment.



According to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who planted a Mahogany tree at the Afua Sutherland Park, 80% of the seven Million trees planted last year survived and growing very well.



He, therefore, urged everyone living in Ghana to support the exercise which is non-partisan.



The event was attended by many dignitaries including the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Ston bwoy, GJA President, Affail Monney, amongst others.