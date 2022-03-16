Government’s emphasis on STEM education commendable - Alan Kyerematen

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Mr Kyerematen was speaking during the 112th Founder’s Day and Speech and Prize-Giving Day at the Adisadel College on Saturday March 12.



He said “The occasion undoubtedly brought back strong feelings of nostalgia. As one of the many proud sons of this great college, I remembered how in 1965, at the baby age of nine years, my classmates and I, (a mix of beadered and macho boys) including Chairman Blay, entered the school as young, wide-eyed, expectant youth in the formative stages of our lives, feeling very much on top of the world, having gained admission to the much celebrated Adisadel College.



“Education in the past with its concentration on numeracy and literacy, has had its place in our national development. It has produced the men and women in various fields of endeavour, which has helped to bring our country this far. The great minds we have on the podium, including those of you seated in this hall and in the country at large, as well as the many great minds that have passed into glory, attest to this.



”While numeracy and literacy are still essential to our daily existence, there is no gainsaying the fact that as a people, desirous of attaining the heights of development and economic progress, we need an urgent change in direction, if we are to be counted among the developed nations of the world.



“We need as a matter of urgency to adapt learning approaches that will enable our burgeoning youth population to acquire the knowledge-set and skills in cutting-edge technologies in industry, ICT, engineering and science.



“This is where the world is moving to, and this is what will help our youth become more employable, and compete on an equal footing with their colleagues in the advanced world. It is for this reason that the government’s new education policy with emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) at the secondary level, is commendable.



“Equally commendable is government’s focus and investments in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, aimed at investing in national socio-economic development.



TVET holds the key in unleashing the abundant expertise of middle-level manpower crucial for technological progress, rapid industrialization, wealth creation and poverty reduction. At the ceremony were top senior government officials, captains of industry and great citizens produced by the school.”