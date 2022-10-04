Government's Agenda 111 Laudable - Chief Of Savelugu

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

The Paramount Chief of the Savelugu traditional area in the Savelugu Municipality of Northern Region, Yoo-Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani II has endorsed the government's nationwide health flagship project dubbed agenda 111.



The objective of the agenda 111 projects, as envisioned by the President, is to ensure that Ghanaians in every district and region in the country have access to quality healthcare services.



The proposed project will boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure in line with the government’s commitment to ensuring universal health care for all

citizens and attainment of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3).



It will further be a fulfillment of the government’s policy of a hospital in each district and region and improve the geographical coverage of healthcare delivery in the country, as well as offer improved access to healthcare for all Ghanaians.



In the process, the outcome will also come with a model of accelerated construction of health facilities developed for future health projects



Agenda 111 which is under Ghana Priority Health Infrastructure Projects will expand health service delivery upon completion.



According to the traditional ruler, when completed, these projects will expand the health sector and improve quality healthcare service delivery in the country.



The Paramount Chief endorsed the projects when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Savelugu on Monday as part of his tour of the Northern Region.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic that shook the foundation of health service delivery globally, thought Ghana a useful lesson, that is to periodically invest adequately in infrastructure in the health sector.



"It is a wake-up call to the government to ensure that we have health facilities across the country."



Pointing out the fair distribution of agenda 111 across the country, the most tolerant traditional ruler, commended the government for including his traditional area among beneficiary communities.



"Savelugu is not left behind, we are fortunate to have an agenda 111 project here," he underscored.



On the significance of health sector expansion, he said providing adequate infrastructure in the health sector, will guarantee the nation an assurance that no pandemic will ever destabilize health service delivery as occurred following COVID-19.



"To absolve any unforeseen epidemic that will befall this country," he emphasized.



He lauded government's drive to spread infrastructure development across the country, noting, that these projects being rolled out were real, and could be seen dotted across the country.



"We are impressed with what we have seen so far" he asserted.