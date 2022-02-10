Government responding to job needs of the youth – Kyerematen

General News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Trade and Industry has assured the teeming unemployed youth that the government is responding to their employment needs.



Mr Alan Kyerematen gave this assurance on February 3, 2022, at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra during a reception held in honour of Sir Tony Blair, Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute and former Prime Minister of Great Britain.



At the meeting, Mr Kyerematen made known the various programmes embarked upon by the government and being implemented to ensure the country achieves its industrial transformation agenda.



He explained that through the Ministry of Trade and Industry “we’ve sought to respond to the urgent need for jobs particularly by the Ghanaian youth and to make Ghana a self-reliant country.”



He said these are in addition to some of these flagship programmes being implemented by president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.



The Minister singled out the support the Ministry has enjoyed from the British Government adding that it is still collaborating with other partners who are supporting the Ministry to roll out the Ghana Automotive Development Policy.



“Through our collective hard work, Ghana is now home to leading the global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automobile industry, where we currently have four assembly facilities namely Volkswagen, Toyota, Sinotruk and Nissan producing vehicles for the Ghanaian market,” he added