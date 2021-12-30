Government renews curfew on Bawku and its environs

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

The Ministry of Interior has announced a renewal of the recent curfew imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs.



In a statement signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, the renewed curfew is from 8:00pm to 5:00am each day and is effective Wednesday, December 29, 2021.



“The government calls on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the aforementioned communities and … environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement added.



There have recently been reports of gunshots resulting in some deaths and destruction of properties amidst reports of a renewed clash between two feuding factions in the Bawku area.



