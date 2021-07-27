Government renews Bunkpurugu curfew

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bunkpurugu and its environs in the North East Region, from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Tuesday, 27 July 2021.



The government has urged chiefs, opinion leaders, the youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace is restored to the area.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon in the Bunkpurugu town and its surrounding areas.



A statement signed by Interior Minister said anyone found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.