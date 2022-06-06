Government remains committed to fighting threats of terrorism - Kan-Dapaah

General News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

As part of efforts to assess the security situation towards enhancing counter-terrorism operations, the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has toured the Upper East Region.



He was accompanied by a delegation of key actors within the country’s security architecture, on June 2, 2022.



Accompanying the Minister were; Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson, Chief of Air Staff; and Brig Gen Moses Mohammed Aryee, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Northern Command.



The tour would also enable them to respond adequately to the growing threats of terrorism from the Sahel region.



Areas visited included; Pulimakom, Mognori, and Bawku. At Pulimakom, the delegation inspected the survey and boundary pillars between Ghana and Togo.



The team also urged the Ghana Boundary Commission to expedite action to improve the visibility of existing boundary pillars and replace the destroyed boundary pillars to ensure that operations conducted in border communities did not threaten the territorial integrity of neighboring Togo.



The delegation bemoaned the active encroachment by both Ghanaians and Togolese on buffer zones between the two countries and urged Border Security (BORSEC) to bolster efforts to protect the buffer zones from further encroachment.



The Minister speaking during the tour admonished members of REGSEC to enhance collaboration and intelligence sharing while sustaining ongoing public awareness campaigns at the regional level to enhance ongoing efforts aimed at addressing the growing threat of terrorism.



The delegation further visited the barracks and some Forward Operating Bases of the XI Mechanised Battalion where the Minister interacted with Security personnel in the area and expressed appreciation for their efforts in protecting the country from the infiltration of terrorists and violent extremists.



The Minister reiterated the commitment of the Ministry of National Security to supporting ongoing counter-terrorism operations, particularly along the northern land frontiers of the country.



He further asked security personnel to keep up their good work and promised that the government will provide them with the needed logistics and funds to support ongoing operations.