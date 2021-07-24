Government releases over GH¢316 million for SHS feeding

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

The Ministry of Education said it has since January 2021 released a total of GH¢316 million to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) and heads of Senior High Schools for the payment of food items for the School Feeding Programme.



The ministry said on July 9, 2021 it also released an amount of GH¢88 million to the NAFCO and the headmasters of schools across the country for the purchasing of perishable food items and other needs in the schools.



Mr. Felix Baidoo, the Press Secretary, Ministry of Education, in a statement said the ministry on May 14, 2021, released an amount of GH¢125,998,145.00 out of which GH¢83,184,673.00 went to the NAFCO and GH¢42,813,472.00 to the school heads for the payment of perishable components of the feeding programme



Again, he said on April 28, 2021, a total of GH¢102,350,871.20 was paid to the Buffer Stock Company and heads for the first semester.



“The ministry is once again assuring all parents and other stakeholders that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative is not under stress and government will continue to provide the needed resources to keep it running for the benefit of all,” it said.



