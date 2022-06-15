Government releases GHc41m to tackle road infrastructure in Karaga

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: Kumbundoo Iddrisu/Contributor

Work will soon begin on the rehabilitation of some selected feeder roads in the Karaga constituency of the Northern Region as Government has released the funds to see to the project which is expected to open up the area and give a boost to Agriculture.



The project will see the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing roads, engineering of new roads to connect inaccessible communities, construction of ten box Culverts, 43 pipe drains and 12.7km of concrete drains and 34km of gravel surface.

Some of the roads captured under the project, estimated to cost a little over GHc 41m include Sakulo – Kpagulo(3.7km), Binduli – Monkula – Kpasablo(7.6km), Karaga – Kupali(7.6km), Kpasablo – Karaga, Shebbo – Nyengbolo(4.7km), Zoggu – Nyingali and Nyingali – Nyensu feeder roads.



The Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, during a recent tour of the constituency, visited some of the beneficiary communities where he announced that the contractors will soon move to the site to begin work and implore the people to lend their support to ensure effective execution of the project.



The NPP lawmaker said the project when completed will provide huge relief to farmers who continue to suffer huge losses over their inability to cart their produce to market centers on time due to the unmotorable nature of roads in the area. He explained that the rehabilitation of the selected roads was the first phase in what he described as his effort to ensure the constituency was opened to facilitate easy movement of humans, goods and services.



Dr Amin said the second phase will be to pursue to the upgrading of major highways which passes through the constituency before he will now settle on the third phase which will be to work on the roads within the Karaga township. He pledged to continue to pursue the improvement of road infrastructure which he said has direct links to boosting agriculture, enhancing healthcare delivery and poverty reduction.