Government releases GHC57.4m to pay teacher trainee allowance, feeding grant

The government of Ghana has released some GHC57,460.00 for the payment of student allowance and feeding for students in the 46 colleges of education across the country.



In a short release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, the government and the ministry remain committed to improving education in Ghana.



“The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Education, has released an amount of GHC57,460,000.00 covering feeding grant and student allowance in the 46 Colleges of Education in Ghana.



“The Ministry is hereby reiterating its commitment to sufficiently resource and collaborate with all institutions under its ambit in a quest to improve and sustain the quality of education in Ghana,” the statement dated July 24, 2022 said.



The release of the funds comes at a time when there have been reports of looming food shortage in the various colleges of education.



