Government releases GH¢200m for Free SHS

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government is not broke, Education Minister



Government to release more funds for Free SHS later this year, Education Minister



There are funds for Free SHS flagship programme, Education Minister



An amount of GH¢200 million has been released by the government for the smooth running of its flagship programme, the Free Senior High School (SHS).



According to a graphic.com report, part of the money will go to the National Food Buffer Stock (NAFCO) for the purchasing of food items, while some will go to the heads of schools to cater for perishables.



Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum said government is currently working on how much will be apportioned to each area.



“For now, we are working out how much will be apportioned to each of the areas. The most important thing is that the government has released GH¢200 million and this is good enough for me,” he said.



He added that government is not broke as enough funds have been allocated for the flagship programme noting that more funds will be released in the course of the year.



“There are funds for the flagship programme and this tells you that the government is not broke.”



Free SHS, which is one of the NPP’s main political promises, was launched in September 2017, by President Akufo-Addo.



Following the implementation, there have been calls for the policy to be reviewed as many believe that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GH¢7.5 billion every year to the programme.



But the Education Minister has said there are enough funds to fund the policy adding that government has no intention to roll back the Free Senior High School policy.



