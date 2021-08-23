Government recognizes teachers contributions to national development - Ntim Fordjour

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: Ernest Kojo Asante, Contributor

Deputy Minister for Education Rev. John Ntim Fordjour says the government recognizes teachers' outstanding contributions to the country's development.



Speaking at a ceremony to launch the 2021 edition of the Ghana Teacher Prize at the NAGRAT Lyceum in Accra, he said government and other education stakeholders would continue to hold teachers in high esteem and ensure their efforts are recognized.



"With a deep sense of pride, we recognize the essential contribution of members of our noble profession to the socio-economic development of our country," he said.



"The government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will sustain its commitment to the welfare and motivation of teachers," he added.



The deputy minister said the Ghana Teacher Prize is a transparent, fair, and meritorious system which has since 1995 been awarding the most outstanding teachers. He said the scheme is a great one that is worth sustaining.



Rev. John Ntim Fordjour launched the award scheme on behalf of the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum. Also present were representatives of various teacher unions, including the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.



The award scheme, which has been scheduled for October 5 to mark World Teachers' Day, will be held at Sunyani in the Bono Region. It will be under the theme: "Teachers Wanted: Reclaiming Teaching and Learning for a Human-Centred Recovery."



Twenty teachers from both public schools across the country have been shortlisted for the ultimate prize. The first prize winner will walk away with a three-bedroom house, with the second and third prize winners walking away with a double cabin pick-up and salon car, respectively.


















