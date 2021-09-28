Government re-structuring ISD for efficient information flow - Oppong Nkrumah

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: GNA

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says to ensure efficient dissemination of information on government's activities to the public, it is imperative to re-organise the operations of the Information Services Department (ISD) for it to be fit-for-purpose in this contemporary times.



He said considering the current trend of media pluralism in the country with more than 400 radio stations and 80 television networks, coupled with other social media platforms competing in the space of information dissemination, ISD should adopt organisational structure and mechanisms to remain relevant.



In that regard, he said, government had started a transformation programme to re-structure the Department to play its functions effectively.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah made the remarks at a staff durbar of the Information Services Department in Accra, to discuss its challenges and solicit ideas towards ensuring smooth operationalisation of government’s transformation programme.



The Minister said for the restructuring exercise to achieve its purpose, it was prudent to re-tool the Department with new equipment, recruit staff and train them to deliver quality services as well as complete the re-orientation programme to shape the minds of the staff towards a common cause.



"A 1939 Information Services Department cannot function effectively in 2021 if nothing is done to bring it up to speed with contemporary trend of disseminating information," Mr Nkrumah stated.



The Minister cited instances, where most of the district offices of the ISD lacked internet connectivity, which delayed processes in sending situational report on an emerging issues to the head office.



He announced that plans were afoot to recruit professional Public Relations Officers for every Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly to ensure efficient communication of government programmes and policies to the public.



Mr David Owusu Amoah, acting Chief Information Officer, in his remarks, underscored the need for every ISD staff to be on the same page regarding the government's transformation programme so that everyone would contribute his or her quota towards achieving the agenda.



The event brought together all the regional and district information officers across the country and management of the ISD.



