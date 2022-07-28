Government poised to develop education in Zongo communities - Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the New Patriotic Party government is poised to develop education in the Zongo communities.





Speaking at the opening of the newly built ultra-modern classroom block for the Tunga Islamic school in the Ablekuma West Constituency, Dr. Bawumia noted that, Zongo communities are indispensable stakeholders in Ghana’s determination to ensure comprehensive and inclusive development.



"The construction of this impressive educational complex and its ancillary facilities by the Zongo Development Fund in Tunga championed by our ever vibrant and hardworking member of Parliament, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful clearly underscores our commitment to leave neither nook nor cranny in our efforts at expanding access to quality education, particularly in Zongo Communities," he noted.



For her part, the Member of Parliament for the area Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful recounted the passionate appeal made by the inhabitants to have a modernized classroom block during the 2016 elections and her resolve to aid in developing the Tunga Community despite the not-so-favorable voting pattern.



"One of the classrooms will be converted to an ICT Laboratory spearheaded by GIFEC an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation," she added.



She appealed to the Chiefs, Muslim leaders, teachers, students, and opinion leaders to help maintain the facility.