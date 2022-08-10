Government planning to buy gold from mines with local currency - Bright Simons claims

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022
Bright Simons, founder and president of mPedigree, has accused the government of Ghana of using an unorthodox route to ensuring that the falling Ghana Cedi is stable.
In a tweet on August 9, 2022, the social innovator and political commentator said, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is negotiating a deal with Ghana's gold mines.
He said such negotiations, according to his sources, is to support Ghana's falling cedi, he, however, noted that some issues will arise from the move.
"Govt of Ghana is negotiating a deal with the country's gold mines to buy a portion of output in local currency as a way of supporting the falling currency. 3 obvious issues arise:
"A. Unless the Bank of Ghana (BoG) trades actively, reserves to liquidity will still be an issue.
"B. The large miners have large costs & liabilities in USD limiting the amount of Cedi exposure they are willing to bear.
"C. The small miners seek to avoid additional regulatory scrutiny & the tax spotlight & so hedge in $. Hence why they don't use the existing PMMC route much," Bright Simons tweeted.
