Government paid 15% of arrears owed us – WAEC

General News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has said the government has only paid 15 percent out the total arrears owed them.



The Minority in Parliament first raised the red flag ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) that WAEC owes examiners, invigilators and supervisors in the 2022 examination.



Speaking to Starr News the ranking member on the Education Committee in Parliament, Peter Nortsu-Kortoe advised the government to pay WAEC as soon as possible.



According to him, the government must attach some level of urgency with the matter since Ghana risked losing the Headquarters status over the huge debts owed to the examination body.



But speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, a Member of the Communication Unit of WAEC, Mr. John Kapi disclosed that the government has given 10 million Ghana cedis which forms 15 percent of the total arrears.



“So far for BECE 2021 and 2022 yes we have received the arrears but for this year 2023 we received about 10.5 million Ghana cedis that is 15 percent of the total payment due. So obviously there are still some arrears that should be settled. They promise off course that they are going to send some money to us so we are waiting,” Mr. Kapi stated.



He added that if the government is unable to make some more payment the processes for the exams will suffer.



“So far what we’ve been able to do is the printing for what we are conducting. But for the marking and final processing of the result we will have to get some more money otherwise sections of the process will suffer,” Mr. Kapi stated.



However, over 600,000 students have commenced this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday August 7, 2023.



They include 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools across the country.



